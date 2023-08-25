Driver dies as truck crashes into covered van in Banani

A truck driver died as the rod-laden truck crashed into a covered van in the capital's Banani area on Friday morning, reports UNB.

The deceased, Md Shahjahan, 35, was a native of Mymensingh's Gouripur upazila. He was en route to Hazaribagh from Tongi.

The accident occurred around 4:30am this morning as the truck crashed into a covered van in front of Maasranga TV building, said SI Ejaz Ahmed.