Driver dies as truck crashes into covered van in Banani

A truck driver died as the rod-laden truck crashed into a covered van in the capital's Banani area on Friday morning, reports UNB.
The deceased, Md Shahjahan, 35, was a native of Mymensingh's Gouripur upazila. He was en route to Hazaribagh from Tongi.
The accident occurred around 4:30am this morning as the truck crashed into a covered van in front of Maasranga TV building, said SI Ejaz Ahmed.
He was rescued and rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the on duty physician declared him dead.
Police seized both the vehicles but the covered van driver fled the scene, said the SI.
His body has been kept in DMCH's morgue for an autopsy, he added.