Two killed in Gazipur road accident

Two people were killed in a road accident on Dhaka-Tangail highway in Gazipur’s Konabari, police said. Eight others were injured in the accident that occurred on Friday, reports UNB.

Sub-inspector (SI) at Konabari police station, Md Abul Kashem said that the some people were travelling to Nikli Haor in Kishoreganj from Kashimpur in a microbus around 6:00am on Friday.