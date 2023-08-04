Two killed in Gazipur road accident

Two people were killed in a road accident on Dhaka-Tangail highway in Gazipur’s Konabari, police said. Eight others were injured in the accident that occurred on Friday, reports UNB.
Sub-inspector (SI) at Konabari police station, Md Abul Kashem said that the some people were travelling to Nikli Haor in Kishoreganj from Kashimpur in a microbus around 6:00am on Friday.
When the microbus reached Baimail area on the Dhaka-Tangail highway, one of the wheels burst causing the microbus to lose control and collide with a covered van parked on the side of the road and then the road divider.
Ten people, including the driver of the microbus, were injured. Following the accident, they were taken to Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital and Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Memorial Hospital.
Physicians at the hospital declared two of the injured dead. The bodies are kept at those two hospitals while the injured are undergoing treatment, SI Kashem said.