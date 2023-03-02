Five killed in road accidents in Tangail, Lalmonirhat

Five were killed and several others were injured in separate road accidents in Tangail and Lalmonirhat districts on Wednesday, reports UNB.

In Tangail, three women were killed and at least 15 others were injured on Wednesday as a pick-up van lost control and fell into a roadside ditch at Analiabari area of Bangabandu Bridge link road under Kalihati Upazila.

The deceased were identified as Sahana Begum, 60, wife of late Sultan, resident of Gandail area under Tangail Sadar Upazila, Nurjahan, 50, daughter of Mahtab Ali, resident of Pechamanik area and Firoza Begum, 60, wife of late Hatem Ali, resident of Gourang area of Dhanbari upazila.