Five killed in road accidents in Tangail, Lalmonirhat

Shafiqul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Bangabandhu Setu East police station, said that the accident occurred when a Sirajganj-bound pickup van carrying 30-35 people lost control and turned down into a roadside ditch, leaving two women dead in the spot and 16 others injured.
The injured were taken to Tangail General Hospital where another woman succumbed to her injuries, the OC said, adding that police sent the bodies to Tangail General Hospital morgue for autopsy.
In Lalmonirhat, two people died and several injured in another road accident at Burirbazar area of Lalmonirhat Sadar upazila when a truck hit an auto-rickshaw on Wednesday afternoon.
The deceased were identified as Nabiul, son of Mohammad Ali, resident of Tushbhandar union under Kaliganj upazila and Rejaul Islam, son of Mojibur, resident of Khedabagh area of Lalmonirhat Sadar Upazila.
Locals said, an auto-rickshaw was going to Barabari with 7-8 passengers while a truck coming from the opposite side hit the rickshaw at Burirbazar area.
A man died on the spot in the impact of the crash and another one was declared dead by duty doctor when locals took the injured to hospital.
Ershadul Islam, officer-in-charge of Lalmonirhat Sadar police station, said that two people died in this accident and some sustained critical injuries. They have been sent to Lalmonirhat Sadar Hospital.
However, police have seized the truck from the spot, the OC added.