Accident

Train rams microbus

Level crossing was open with no lineman, barrier

Correspondent
Correspondent
default-image

The level crossing at Bara Takia in Mirsharai – a place where a speedy train rammed a microbus hours ago, killing 11 passengers on the spot – was left open with no lineman and barrier.

A train passenger Md Kalim Uddin told Prothom Alo that the microbus carrying 15 tourists was heading towards the highway amidst the drizzle. As there were no lineman and barrier to stop the vehicle, the microbus attempted to cross the rail track, resulting in a deadly collision with the train.

default-image

Three more critically injured travellers are undergoing treatment at Chattogram Medical College Hospital. One passenger, who jumped off the bus, managed to escape the accident.

Police and eyewitnesses said the microbus met the tragic mishap while returning from Khaiachara waterfall in Mirsharai. The train rammed into the vehicle and dragged it about a kilometre away.

default-image

The rail communication between Chattogram and Dhaka has remained suspended following the accident, police added.

Mirsharai police station officer-in-charge (OC) Kabir Hossain told Prothom Alo that Chattogram-bound Mahanagar Provati express hit the microbus, leaving 11 people dead on the spot. Three injured critically. They all are the residents of Amanbazar area of Hathazari in Chattogram.

When asked, transport officer of railway east zone Md Ansar Ali told Prothom Alo that an investigation will be carried out to probe whether there was any lineman or not. Actions would be taken if the lineman was absent during the accident.

Read more from Accident
Post Comment