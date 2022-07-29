Level crossing was open with no lineman, barrier

The level crossing at Bara Takia in Mirsharai – a place where a speedy train rammed a microbus hours ago, killing 11 passengers on the spot – was left open with no lineman and barrier.

A train passenger Md Kalim Uddin told Prothom Alo that the microbus carrying 15 tourists was heading towards the highway amidst the drizzle. As there were no lineman and barrier to stop the vehicle, the microbus attempted to cross the rail track, resulting in a deadly collision with the train.