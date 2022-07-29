Level crossing was open with no lineman, barrier

Three more critically injured travellers are undergoing treatment at Chattogram Medical College Hospital. One passenger, who jumped off the bus, managed to escape the accident.
Police and eyewitnesses said the microbus met the tragic mishap while returning from Khaiachara waterfall in Mirsharai. The train rammed into the vehicle and dragged it about a kilometre away.
The rail communication between Chattogram and Dhaka has remained suspended following the accident, police added.
Mirsharai police station officer-in-charge (OC) Kabir Hossain told Prothom Alo that Chattogram-bound Mahanagar Provati express hit the microbus, leaving 11 people dead on the spot. Three injured critically. They all are the residents of Amanbazar area of Hathazari in Chattogram.
When asked, transport officer of railway east zone Md Ansar Ali told Prothom Alo that an investigation will be carried out to probe whether there was any lineman or not. Actions would be taken if the lineman was absent during the accident.