Policeman killed in Bogura road crash

A sub-inspector (SI) was killed when a truck hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw he was in on Bogura-Naogaon regional highway in Sadar upazila of Bogura, said police on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Bikash Chandra Sarker, 38, of Naogaon. He was posted in 4th Armed Police Battalion (APBn) in Cox’s Bazar.