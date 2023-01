Razaul Karim, officer-in-charge of Moglabazar police station, said the truck caught fire in the morning after it crashed into another truck, leaving Sabuj dead on the spot.

The helper might have been sleeping inside the truck when the accident occurred, he said.

On information, a firefighting unit extinguished the blaze.

They also recovered the charred body of Sabuj from a truck and sent it to Sylhet Osmani Medical College and Hospital morgue for autopsy.