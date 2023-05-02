Three killed in road crash in Jashore

Three, including two members of a family, were killed after two motorcycles collided in Jashore’s Keshabpur area on Monday, reports UNB.
Mofizul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Keshabpur police station, confirmed their death to the news agency.
The deceased were identified as Jahangir Joardar of Khulna’s Dumuria upazila and his son Md Mostain and Golam Mostafa of Chuknagar upazila in Satkhira.
OC Mofizul Islam said the collision took place on Keshabpur-Chuknagar highway in the Bujtala area at around 8:45 pm on Monday.
“Two people died on the spot,” the OC said adding, “Another person, who sustained serious injuries in the accident, was taken to Keshabpur Upazila Health Complex. There he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.”