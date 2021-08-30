Rail link with Khulna and other parts restored after 11 hours

No causality was reported from the incident, but four trains got stranded in Darshana, Ansarbaria and Sabdalpur stations following the incident.
A rescue train from Ishwardi reached the spot around 8:00am to clear the tracks by removing the bogies.
The train services restored around noon after the tracks were cleared, said Mohammad Ali.
Meanwhile, railway authorities formed a five-member probe body led by Anwar Hossain, transport officer of Pakshi division, to investigate the incident.
The other members of the committee are Birbal Mandal, Enginner-1 of Pakshi division, Momtajul Islam, mechanical engineer, Ashish Kumar Mandal, loco and Rajib Billah, telecommunication engineer.
The committee has been asked to submit its report within a day.