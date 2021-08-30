Accident

Rail link with Khulna and other parts restored after 11 hours

Prothom Alo English Desk
Khulna
Operation is going on Monday noon to rescue tankers of oil-laden train veered off the tracks at Uthli railway station area of Jibannagar upazila.
Operation is going on Monday noon to rescue tankers of oil-laden train veered off the tracks at Uthli railway station area of Jibannagar upazila. Collected

Rail communication between Khulna and other parts of the country resumed after 11 hours of suspension on Monday afternoon, reports UNB.

The train services remained suspended since 1:00am as five tankers of an oil-laden train, KN-17, from Khulna veered off the tracks in Jibannagar upazila, said Ali Ahmed, the stationmaster on duty at Uthli railway station.

Advertisement
Advertisement

No causality was reported from the incident, but four trains got stranded in Darshana, Ansarbaria and Sabdalpur stations following the incident.

A rescue train from Ishwardi reached the spot around 8:00am to clear the tracks by removing the bogies.

The train services restored around noon after the tracks were cleared, said Mohammad Ali.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, railway authorities formed a five-member probe body led by Anwar Hossain, transport officer of Pakshi division, to investigate the incident.

The other members of the committee are Birbal Mandal, Enginner-1 of Pakshi division, Momtajul Islam, mechanical engineer, Ashish Kumar Mandal, loco and Rajib Billah, telecommunication engineer.

The committee has been asked to submit its report within a day.

Read more from Accident
Advertisement