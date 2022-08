Three people including a pair of cousins were electrocuted while three others sustained injuries in an accident at Bhairab upazila of Kishoreganj on Friday, said police.

The deceased are Deb Lal, 15, his cousin Milon Lal, 30, of the upazila and Mobarak Hossain, 25, of Sunamganj. The injured are Abdullah, Sunny and Akash reports UNB.