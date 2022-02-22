Road accident kills biker in Dhaka, motorcycle missing

Modassir Monir, a relative of the deceased, told Prothom Alo Siddiqur Rahman was going to his office by a motorcycle around 8:00am. An hour later, someone identified himself as a CNG-run auto-rickshaw driver called her wife Mahmuda Begum using Siddiqur Rahman’s mobile phone.
The caller told her that Siddiqur Rahman has been injured severely in a road accident and he was being taken to the Kurmitala General Hospital.
Physicians at the Kurmitala General Hospital referred Siddiqur Rahman to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where he succumbed to his injuries around 11:30am.
DMCH police outpost Bacchu Mia confirmed the death.
According to the relatives, Siddiqur Rahman even opened his phone lock and gave his wife’s mobile number after the accident. He drove motorcycle very carefully. However, the motorcycle went missing since the accident.
Uttra East police station sub-inspector Md Kamal Hossain said the bus killing the man has not been traced as yet.