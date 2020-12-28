Road accident kills college student

Staff Correspondent
Bogura
Road accident
Road accidentProthom Alo illustration

A college student was killed as a truck hit his motorbike in Nandigram upazila of Bogura on Sunday night.

The deceased identified as Noor Islam Roky, 22, son of Abdus Salam of Shashiagar village of the upazila. He was a student of Bogura Government Azizul Haque College.

Shahid Ziaur Rahman Medical College police outpost’s sub-inspector Abdul Aziz said that the victim, critically injured in the accident, was rushed to the hospital at 10:30pm where the doctor pronounced him dead. The body has been handed over to the victim’s family.

