Accident

Road accident on Dhaka-Sylhet highway kills 3

Prothom Alo English Desk
The crumpled microbus on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Narsingdi on 17 March 2022
The crumpled microbus on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Narsingdi on 17 March 2022Prothom Alo

Three people were killed in a head-on collision between a bus and a microbus on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Narsingdi early Thursday, reports UNB.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The accident occurred at around 4:00am when the Dhaka-bound ‘Unique Paribahan’ bus crashed into the Sylhet-bound microbus on the high-speed corridor in Marjal Tarabag of the district’s Raipura upazila, police said.

“The crash left the microbus driver and two other occupants of the vehicle dead on the spot,” said Abdul Khalek, officer-in-charge (investigation) of Bhairab Highway Police Station.

Advertisement

On information, police rushed to the spot and sent them to the local hospital morgue for post-mortem. “A probe has been ordered into the accident,” the OC said.

Read more from Accident
Post Comment
Advertisement
Advertisement