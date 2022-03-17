Road accident on Dhaka-Sylhet highway kills 3

The accident occurred at around 4:00am when the Dhaka-bound ‘Unique Paribahan’ bus crashed into the Sylhet-bound microbus on the high-speed corridor in Marjal Tarabag of the district’s Raipura upazila, police said.
“The crash left the microbus driver and two other occupants of the vehicle dead on the spot,” said Abdul Khalek, officer-in-charge (investigation) of Bhairab Highway Police Station.
On information, police rushed to the spot and sent them to the local hospital morgue for post-mortem. “A probe has been ordered into the accident,” the OC said.