Road accidents kill 10 in three districts

The deceased were identified as motorcyclist Ali Osman from Khaliskhali village in Satkhira, and Abdul Khaleq from Golna village in Khulna. Ali Osman worked as a medical representative while Abul Khaleq was a logging worker.

The accident occurred at around 8.30am in the Gutudia area of Dumuria upazila.

“The Satkhira-bound bus hit the motorcycle coming from the opposite direction and plunged into a roadside ditch after its driver lost control of the vehicle,” said Mohammad Shafiq, sub-inspector at Dumuria police station.

The crash left the biker and a bus passenger dead on the spot. “Of the injured, three are being treated at the upazila health complex while eight were shifted to Khulna Medical College and Hospital,” he said.

In Rangpur, a 22-year-old woman was killed while her husband and their minor child were injured when a truck hit their bike in the Baraibari area of Gangachhara upazila of the district in the morning.

The deceased was identified as Dithi Begum, wife of Md Mahmud.