Road crash claims two lives in Brahmanbaria

At least two persons were killed and three others injured in a head-on collision between a microbus and a pickup van on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Budhanti union of Bijoynagar upazila early on Friday morning.
One of the deceased has been identified as Roni Khondokar, 13, son of Ripon Khondokar of Shayestaganj in Habiganj.
The accident occurred early this morning when the Sylhet-bound microbus hit the pick-up coming from the opposite direction, said Md Shah Jalal Alam, officer-in-charge of Highway Police.
The bodies of the deceased have been kept at the Highway police station, the OC added.
On Thursday, three persons were killed in an accident on the high-speed corridor when a car hit a stationary truck at around 6.45 am at Amtali in Bijoynagar upazila of Brahmanbaria.