Road crash claims two lives in Brahmanbaria

The accident occurred early this morning when the Sylhet-bound microbus hit the pick-up coming from the opposite direction, said Md Shah Jalal Alam, officer-in-charge of Highway Police.

The bodies of the deceased have been kept at the Highway police station, the OC added.

On Thursday, three persons were killed in an accident on the high-speed corridor when a car hit a stationary truck at around 6.45 am at Amtali in Bijoynagar upazila of Brahmanbaria.