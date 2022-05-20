Road crash kills 2 primary teacher candidates in Chandpur road crash

Two people were killed on Friday on their way to take part in recruitment exam for assistant teachers of primary schools in a collision between a CNG-run auto rickshaw and a truck in Sadar upazila of Chandpur, police said.



Two others were injured in the accident, said police.

The deceased were identified as Fatema Alam, 24, and Md Abdullah, 25, of Hajiganj upazila of the district.



The accident occurred around 9:30 am when a Chandpur bound auto rickshaw collided with a speeding sand-laden truck coming from opposite direction on the Chandpur-Cumilla regional road of the upazila, leaving Fatema dead on spot and other occupants of the auto rickshaw injured.