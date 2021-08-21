Accident

Road crash kills 3 in Gaibandha

Prothom Alo English Desk

Three men were killed when a speeding bus hit their bike on the Dhaka-Rangpur highway in Gaibandha district on Friday night, police said.

The deceased were identified as Mahbur Hossain, Bhuttu Mia and Abdul Karim, all residents of Kalugari village in the district's Gobindaganj upazila, reports UNB.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The accident occurred around 9:30pm on the high-speed corridor at Balua Taltola in Gobindaganj when the bus driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the bike.

The impact of the crash was such that the three bikers died on the spot. The bodies have been sent to the local hospital morgue for post-mortem, police said.

At least 2,329 people, including 291 women and 381 children, were killed and 4,361 others injured in 2,159 road accidents across the country in the first half of this year, according to a report published in July.

Advertisement
Read more from Accident
Advertisement