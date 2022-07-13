Road crash kills two in Manikganj

Witnesses said a Selfie Paribahan bus ran over a motorcycle from behind on the Dhaka-Aricha highway leaving two motorcyclists Juel Mia and Ashiqur Rahman dead on the spot and injuring another around 10:30pm.
Injured motorcyclist Hasibur Rahman was taken to Munnu Medical College Hospital.
Following the accident, an agitated mob vandalized a few buses of the Selfie Paribahan. On information, police brought the situation under control by charging batons.
Later, agitated people torched a bus at Baniajuri around 11:30pm. Being informed, firefighters doused the bus blaze.
Ghior police station officer-in-charge Riazuddin Ahmed Biplab confirmed the matter to UNB.