Accident

Road crash kills two in Manikganj

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

Two youths were killed and another was injured in a road accident at Kaliganga Bridge of Manikganj on Tuesday night, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Juel Mia, an honours third-year student of Debendra University College and his friend motorcycle businessman Ashiqur Rahman, residents of Rathura village under Ghior upazila of the district.

Witnesses said a Selfie Paribahan bus ran over a motorcycle from behind on the Dhaka-Aricha highway leaving two motorcyclists Juel Mia and Ashiqur Rahman dead on the spot and injuring another around 10:30pm.

Injured motorcyclist Hasibur Rahman was taken to Munnu Medical College Hospital.

Following the accident, an agitated mob vandalized a few buses of the Selfie Paribahan. On information, police brought the situation under control by charging batons.

Later, agitated people torched a bus at Baniajuri around 11:30pm. Being informed, firefighters doused the bus blaze.

Ghior police station officer-in-charge Riazuddin Ahmed Biplab confirmed the matter to UNB.

Read more from Accident
Post Comment