Road crash kills two intelligence agency men

According to locals, the two were on their way to Bhedabhedi on a motorcycle. While crossing the Public Health area, it was hit by a CNG-run auto-rickshaw. As they fell off the motorcycle a bus of Paharika Paribahan ran over them leaving the two dead on the spot.

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Kotwali police station in Rangamati, Kabir Hossain said that he himself was at the spot. The bodies were sent to Rangamati Sadar Hospital.

A case in this regard was underway, he said.