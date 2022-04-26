Accident

Road crash kills two intelligence agency men

Map of Rangamati district
Two members of an intelligence agency were killed in a road accident in Rangamati on Monday night, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Abu Daud, 26, and Isa Ruhullah, 25. The accident occurred in the Public Health area at around 9.30pm.

According to locals, the two were on their way to Bhedabhedi on a motorcycle. While crossing the Public Health area, it was hit by a CNG-run auto-rickshaw. As they fell off the motorcycle a bus of Paharika Paribahan ran over them leaving the two dead on the spot.

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Kotwali police station in Rangamati, Kabir Hossain said that he himself was at the spot. The bodies were sent to Rangamati Sadar Hospital.

A case in this regard was underway, he said.

