3 dead, 35 injured as two buses collide head-on in Rangpur

The injured were admitted to the Rangpur Medical College Hospital.
According to the police, a Rangpur-bound bus of Tripti Paribahan from Saidpur collided head-on with another bus of Saimon Exclusive Paribahan coming from the opposite direction in Doalipara area -- leaving two dead on the spot and 35 injured.
"Another person died at the hospital while undergoing treatment there. Besides, physical condition of many of the injured is still critical," the OC said.
The bodies have been kept in the hospital morgue for autopsies, added the OC.