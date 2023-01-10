Accident

3 dead, 35 injured as two buses collide head-on in Rangpur

Prothom Alo English Desk
Three people were killed and at least 35 were injured in a head-on collision between two buses in Rangpur's Taraganj upazila this morningProthom Alo

Three people were killed and at least 35 were injured in a head-on collision between two buses in Rangpur's Taraganj upazila this morning, reports UNB.

Two of the deceased were identified as Kalam Hossain, 40, from the Ranipur village of Chirirbandar upazila of the district and Md Muslim, 38, of Sonapukur Baniapara area in Parbatipur upazila. The identity of remaining one from the deceased is yet to be confirmed.

The accident occurred in Doalipara area of the Rangpur-Dinajpur highway around 7.45am, said Mostafizur Rahman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Taraganj police station.

The injured were admitted to the Rangpur Medical College Hospital.

According to the police, a Rangpur-bound bus of Tripti Paribahan from Saidpur collided head-on with another bus of Saimon Exclusive Paribahan coming from the opposite direction in Doalipara area -- leaving two dead on the spot and 35 injured.

"Another person died at the hospital while undergoing treatment there. Besides, physical condition of many of the injured is still critical," the OC said.

The bodies have been kept in the hospital morgue for autopsies, added the OC.

