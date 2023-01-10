3 dead, 35 injured as two buses collide head-on in Rangpur

Three people were killed and at least 35 were injured in a head-on collision between two buses in Rangpur's Taraganj upazila this morning, reports UNB.

Two of the deceased were identified as Kalam Hossain, 40, from the Ranipur village of Chirirbandar upazila of the district and Md Muslim, 38, of Sonapukur Baniapara area in Parbatipur upazila. The identity of remaining one from the deceased is yet to be confirmed.

The accident occurred in Doalipara area of the Rangpur-Dinajpur highway around 7.45am, said Mostafizur Rahman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Taraganj police station.