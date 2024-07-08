Accident

Five people killed in Narsingdi train accident

Correspondent
Narsingdhi
Five people have been killed in a train accident. Locals crowd at the spot after the incident. The picture is taken from Kamalpur area of Raipur upazila in Narsingdi today, Monday.Prothom Alo

Five people were killed in a train accident at Raipura upazila of Narsingdi on Monday.

The incident took place at the Kamalpur area adjacent to Methikanda railway station of the upazila at around 5:30am.

Narsingdi railway police outpost in-charge Md Shahidullah confirmed this to Prothom Alo.

Later, police recovered the dead bodies from the rail line.

However, the identities of the deceased couldn’t be known immediately.

Railway police believe five youths died after falling from the roof of the train.

Police outpost in-charge Md Shahidullah said they are trying to identify the deceased.

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Accident