Five people killed in Narsingdi train accident
Five people were killed in a train accident at Raipura upazila of Narsingdi on Monday.
The incident took place at the Kamalpur area adjacent to Methikanda railway station of the upazila at around 5:30am.
Narsingdi railway police outpost in-charge Md Shahidullah confirmed this to Prothom Alo.
Later, police recovered the dead bodies from the rail line.
However, the identities of the deceased couldn’t be known immediately.
Railway police believe five youths died after falling from the roof of the train.
Police outpost in-charge Md Shahidullah said they are trying to identify the deceased.