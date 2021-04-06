Shitalakshya launch capsize: Another five bodies recovered

The death toll in Narayanganj launch capsize has rose to 34 as five more bodies were recovered from the river on Tuesday.

The bodies were found floating in various places of the river on Tuesday morning, said Nahida Barik, upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) of Narayanganj Sadar.

The UNO said all of the five are male and process is on to hand over the bodies to the families. The family of each deceased will receive Tk 25,000 to perform funeral, she added.