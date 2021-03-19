Sirajganj road crash kills 3 auto-rickshaw passengers

Three people were killed after a truck hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Shahjadpur upazila of Sirajganj early Friday, police said.

The deceased were identified as auto-rickshaw driver Asif Hossain, 25, from Shaktipur village of Shahjadpur, passengers Sakib Hasan, 22 and Rashidul, 24, from Dwariapur village of the same upazila.

A truck from the opposite direction hit the CNG-run auto-rickshaw on Bogura-Nagarbari road in Dwariapur area of Shahjadpur upazila early Friday, leaving the three people dead and the auto-rickshaw completely destroyed.

Hatikumrul highway police station officer-in-charge Shahjahan Ali told Prothom Alo that the bodies were handed over to the families as they did not have any complaint in this regard.

Police have seized the truck but the driver managed to flee the scene, he added.