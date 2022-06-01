Accident

Six killed as battery-run auto-rickshaw and car collides with truck

Rajbari
People look at the destroyed battery-run auto-rickshaw in Kalukhali of Rajbari on 1 June 2022
At least six people, including women and children, were killed as a speeding truck collided with a battery-run auto-rickshaw and a car in Kalukhali of Rajbari on Wednesday morning.

The accident took place at around 9:15am on Rajbari-Kushtia regional highway in front of fire service office in Chandpur area.

Officer-in-charge of Kalukhali police station Nazmul Hasan confirmed this to Prothom Alo.

He said, three women, one man and two children were among the deceased. The identity of the victims could not be confirmed immediately. All of the deceased were the passengers of the auto-rickshaw, he added.

At least four people were injured in the accident and they have been sent to Kalukhali Upazila Health Complex and Rajbari Sadar Hospital.

A passenger of the car Sanju Sarkar said, they were heading to Kushtia. A speeding truck collided head-on with a battery-run auto-rickshaw in front of their vehicle.

He further said their vehicle was hit by the truck afterwards leaving his sister injured.

OC Nazmul Hasan said three people were killed on the spot while three others died on the way to hospital. Fire service men and police have been conducting rescue operations.

The truck has been seized, although the driver and his assistant managed to escape. The injured are undergoing treatments, he added.

