Five of a family, two others killed as truck hits bus in Trishal

Seven people, including two children, were killed and several wounded as a truck hit a bus from behind on Saturday in Chalerghat area of Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Trishal of Mymensingh.

Among the deceased, the identities of five people—belong to the same family—have been confirmed. They are Fazlul Haque, 35, his wife Fatima Begum, 28, their son Abdullah, 6, daughter Ajmina, 9, and Fazlul’s father in-law Nazrul Islam, 55.

Police say they are the residents of Chhandhara union in Fulpur of Mymensingh. However, police are yet to confirm the identities of two others.

Trishal police station officer-in-charge Main Uddin said a sand-laden truck hit a Mymensingh-bound passenger bus from behind at around 3:00pm leaving five dead on the spot.

However, the drivers of the bus and the truck fled the scene immediately after the accident, the OC added.

