Five of a family, two others killed as truck hits bus in Trishal

Among the deceased, the identities of five people—belong to the same family—have been confirmed. They are Fazlul Haque, 35, his wife Fatima Begum, 28, their son Abdullah, 6, daughter Ajmina, 9, and Fazlul’s father in-law Nazrul Islam, 55.

Police say they are the residents of Chhandhara union in Fulpur of Mymensingh. However, police are yet to confirm the identities of two others.