8 of 2 families killed as car plunges in ditch
Eight members, including two women and four children, of two families have been killed as a car plunged into a roadside ditch in Pirojpur Sadar upazila.
The incident took place in the Nurani Gate area of Pirojpur-Najirpur road around 1:45 am Thursday.
The deceased are Motaleb, 45, from Kholachar Para in Sherpur, his wife Sabina Akter, 30, daughter Mukta, 12 and son Soaib, 2, and Shawon Mridha, 32, from Hoglabuniya village in Najipur upazila of Pirojpur, his wife Amena Begum, 29, sons Shahadat, 10, and Abdullah, 3.
Fire service and civil defence men recovered eight bodies from the car around 3:00 am and sent those to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue.
Shawon Mridha’s relative Murad said they were travelling to Dhaka from Kuakata sea beach in Patuakhali.
Speaking about this, Pirojpur additional police super Mukit Hasan said the identity card of Motaleb was found from the spot. It says he was an army person.