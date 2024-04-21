Anu Muhammad receives leg injuries while stepping down from a train
Member secretary of National Committee to Protect Oil Gas Mineral Resources Power and Ports, professor Anu Muhammad has received injuries while getting down from a train at Khilgaon in the capital.
Both of his legs have been injured.
Anu Muhammad's friend Nazrul Islam, speaking to Prothom Alo, said Anu Muhammad was returning in an Ekota Express train from Phulbari in Dinajpur to Dhaka on Sunday morning.
When he was getting down at Khilgaon, he slipped and his legs went under the wheels of the train, Nazrul Islam added.
Anu Muhammad's friend also said he was rescued at around 11:00 am and rushed to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, casualty department resident physician Mohammad Alauddin said two legs of Anu Muhammad have been damaged. Physicians from Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute have come for his better treatment.
Teacher at the Accounting Department of Dhaka University, Moshahida Sultana said Anu Muhammad on Friday went to Dinajpur to attend a memorial meeting.
Attending the memorial meeting on Saturday, he was returning to Dhaka. His relatives were gathering in the hospital upon learning about the accident, she added.