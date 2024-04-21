Anu Muhammad receives leg injuries while stepping down from a train

Member secretary of National Committee to Protect Oil Gas Mineral Resources Power and Ports, professor Anu Muhammad has received injuries while getting down from a train at Khilgaon in the capital.

Both of his legs have been injured.

Anu Muhammad's friend Nazrul Islam, speaking to Prothom Alo, said Anu Muhammad was returning in an Ekota Express train from Phulbari in Dinajpur to Dhaka on Sunday morning.