Over 9,000 killed in train accidents over the past decade

Two railway tracks run side by side for trains coming and going in both directions. A youth was standing on one track, filming a moving train on the adjacent line. Suddenly, another train came along the track he was standing on, hitting and killing him in a tragic accident.

The incident took place in the Kuril Bishwa Road area of the capital on 2 May. The deceased was identified as Ishtiaque Ahmed, an undergraduate student at Rajshahi University. He had come to visit his aunt in Khilkhet.

The accident occurred in front of Ishtiaque’s friend, Mustafizur Rahman. He told Prothom Alo, “Ishtiaque was standing on the railway track filming a video when suddenly I saw a train approaching. I was shouting repeatedly to warn, but Ishtiaque did not hear. He died on the spot.”

This is one of many instances of casualties caused by carelessness while using railway tracks. Such incidents recur frequently. Railway Police figures show a total of 9,237 people have died due to careless and negligent use of railway tracks, with 3,140 casualties reported in the last three years alone. This means, on average, three people have been killed each day in train-related accidents during this period.