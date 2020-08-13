Sylhet road crash kills four

At least four people, including three members of a family, were killed and two others injured in a road accident in Sylhet's Osmani Nagar upazila on Thursday.

A bus hit an auto-rickshaw in Bhanga area of Dhaka-Sylhet Highway in the evening.

Three of the deceased were identified as auto-rickshaw driver Juned Mia, 28, Karima, 4, and Arfa, 12, while identity of their mother could not be known immediately.

Officer-in-charge of Osmani Nagar police station Shaymal Banik said a Sylhet-bound bus of Mamun Paribahan collided with a Sherpur-bound auto-rickshaw killing two of its passengers on the spot.

Later, two other passengers died while being taken to the hospital.

The injured are being treated at the Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, the OC said.