Five die in separate road crashes in Dinajpur, Khulna

Five people died and several injured in different road crashes in Khulna and Dinajpur on Wednesday night, reports UNB.

Three youths returning home died after a speeding vehicle hit their bike from behind in the district’s Nawabganj upazila on Wednesday night, police said.

The deceased were identified as Rimon Islam, 22, son of Rabiul Islam, Sabbir Hossain, 23, son of Zahidul Islam and Kibria, 30, son of Yeasin Ali, all residents of Nababganj upazila.