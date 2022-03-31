Five die in separate road crashes in Dinajpur, Khulna

The accident occurred around 11:00pm when the three youths were returning home.
“The vehicle crashed into their bike from behind at high speed in the Kachdah Alam Bazar area,” said Ferdous Wahid, inspector at Nawabganj Police Station.
The impact of the crash was such that the three fell off and dead on the spot, he said. “Efforts are on to identify and nab the errant driver.”
Meanwhile two sales executives died while another sustained injuries after a speeding courier van allegedly crashed into their bike in Khulna city on Wednesday night.
The deceased were identified as Md Alauddin Sheikh, 30, and Md Arzu Al Chayan, 28. A critically injured Md Hamidur Rahman, 28, is currently being treated at a city hospital.
Police said the three sales executives of a mobile phone manufacturer in Khulna were returning home from work when the van hit their bike from behind at high speed around 11:00pm.
Md Kamal Hossain Khan, officer-in-charge of Khalishpur police station, said the three fell off the bike in the impact and sustained serious head injuries.
All of them were rushed to Khulna Medical College and Hospital, where Alauddin was declared dead on arrival. Chayan succumbed to his injuries a little later.
“Both the vehicles have been seized. But, the van driver managed to flee leaving the vehicle behind,” said the OC. “Efforts are on to nab him.”