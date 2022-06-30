Three farmers killed as truck overturns in Narsingdi

Three farmers were killed and five pedestrians injured when a covered van overturned after losing control in Mahmudabad area of Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Musapur union parishad of Raipura in Narsingdi on Thursday morning.

The deceased were identified as Ripon Mia, 35, son of Sentu Mia of Mahmudabad area of ​​Raipura, Masakin Mia, 45, son of Tayeb Mia and Faruk Mia, 50, son of Fazr Ali. The three of them were selling vegetables in the makeshift market beside the highway.