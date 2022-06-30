Three farmers killed as truck overturns in Narsingdi

Locals say the vegetable market opens early morning every day at the site where the accident took place in Mahmudabad on the highway . Hundreds of local farmers bring their produce to the market and to sell there. Traders buy te vegetables and send them in different parts of the country by trucks and covered vans. The three killed were local farmers.
Police and eyewitnesses said a Bhairab bound covered van from Dhaka lost control near the Mashingarh area of Mahmudabad. The truck overturned and crushed a parked auto-rickshaw, three vegetable sellers and several pedestrians. Masakin Mia and Faruk Mia died on the spot. Members of the nearby Bhairab Bazar Fire Service came to the spot and recovered two bodies.
Earlier, locals rescued injured Ripon Mia and rushed him to a hospital, but he died on the way. Meanwhile, the families took the bodies of the two victims home before the Bhairab Highway Police arrived at the spot. Five of the injured were provided with first aid at a local hospital.
Bhairab Highway Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mozammel Hossain said three people were killed in the accident. The covered van was seized but its driver escaped. Further legal action will be taken after talking to the relatives of the deceased.