Three killed in Faridpur road crash

Three people were killed and 25 others injured as a passenger bus overturned on Dhaka-Khulna highway in Bhanga upazila of Faridpur on Wednesday.

One of the deceased was Rashid Molla, 58, from Chuadanga. The identities of the two other deceased were not known immediately.

Police said a passenger bus of Duranta Paribahan lost its control and overturned leaving three passengers dead on the spot.

Bhanga police station officer in charge (OC) said, two of deceased are women. The condition of 15 injured is critical and they have been transferred to Faridpur Medical College Hospital while the rest were admitted to the upazila health complex.