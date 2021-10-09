Three killed in separate road accidents in Savar

Three people, including a garments worker were killed in two separate road accidents in Dhamrai area of Savar on Friday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Khokon Mia, 25, Delwar Hossain ,24, and Radhanath Sarkar, 55.

Of them, Khokon Mia was garment worker. He worked at Joypura Mom Fashion in Savar