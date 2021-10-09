Accident

Three killed in separate road accidents in Savar

Prothom Alo English Desk
Road accident
Road accident

Three people, including a garments worker were killed in two separate road accidents in Dhamrai area of Savar on Friday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Khokon Mia, 25, Delwar Hossain ,24, and Radhanath Sarkar, 55.

Of them, Khokon Mia was garment worker. He worked at Joypura Mom Fashion in Savar

According to witnesses, Khokon and Delwar collided with a track a truck near Joypura bus stand in Dhamrai while riding a motorcycle in Friday evening.

Khokon died on the spot and Delware was declared dead after being taken to a local medical facility.

Meanwhile, Radhanath died after a covered van moving at breakneck speed ran over him near Sutipara bus stand.

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Dhamrai police station, Atiqur Rahman said “Although we failed to identify the truck that killed Khokon and Delwar, the highway police seized the covered van that hit Radhanath.”

Further action will be taken in compliance with law, he added.

