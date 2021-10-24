Three killed in separate road crashes in Barguna, Barishal

In Barguna, around 4:00pm a bus of Golden Line Transportation collided head on with a Dhaka bound bus of Sheba transportation near Amragachi area on Dhaka-Kuakata highway, said police and fire service sources.
Police and fire service members rescued 17 passengers with injuries from the bus and rushed them to Amtali Upazila Health Complex where the on duty doctors announced Aysha and her son dead.
Officer-in-charge of Amtali police station Shah Alam Howladar said, some of the injured were transferred to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital as their conditions were critical.
The two buses have been seized and efforts are on to detain the drivers and their assistants, said the OC.
On the other hand, inspector Abdur Rahim of the Traffic Department in Barishal said, the auto rickshaw carrying Nezarul was hit by a bus of ‘Doel Paribahan’ (Dinajpur J11 0297) in front of Ukil Bari in Rupatli around 6:30 pm on Saturday.
He was rescued and admitted to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital where the physician declared him dead.
The bus has been detained, added inspector Abdur Rahim.
Neither the driver nor the helper could be apprehended.