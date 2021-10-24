Three killed in separate road crashes in Barguna, Barishal

A mother and her eight month-old son were killed on Saturday as two buses collided head-on in Amtali upazila in Barguna, leaving 15 others injured, while a traffic police constable was killed as a bus hit him in Ruptali of Barishal on Saturday, UNB reports

The deceased were identified as Ayesha Begum, 30, her son Ayan and Nezarul, 45, a constable of Barishal zone of traffic department.