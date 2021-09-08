Three motorcyclists killed in Rangpur road accident

One of the three persons, Yusuf Ali, 36, of Halishahar upazila in Chattogram district, was killed on the spot and two others were critically injured and rushed to Rangpur Medical College Hospital (RMCH).

“The two injured persons Nahid Sikder, 24, of Lohagara upazila in Narail district and Roni Mia, 20, of Nataram Khiyarpara village in Badarganj upazila of Rangpur district succumbed to their injuries at RMCH this morning,” the OC said.

Yusuf Ali and Nahid Sikder were brothers-in-law and they came to the house of their father-in-law in village Nataram Khiyarpara a couple of days ago.