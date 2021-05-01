Transport workers dying in large numbers

According to the road transport act and the labour law, appointment letters for workers are mandatory. But transport workers' associations said 99 per cent of the workers do not have appointment letters. For this, they and their families do not get appropriate compensation if they receive injuries and die.

Speaking to Prothom Alo about the matter, Bangladesh Sarak Paribahan Sramik Federation general secretary Osman Ali said the owners do not provide appointment letters. The government does not force the owners to do so. For this, a lot of suffering is faced to realise even nominal compensation from the owners if a worker receives injuries and dies.

When asked why the affected workers do not get financial support from the toll of the workers' association, he said they try their best to provide support. But compensation will not be institutionalised without government support, he added.

Number of deaths high in construction, after the transport sector

According to BILS, 84 workers died in the accidents in the construction sector last year. The number of deaths was 134 in 2019, 161 in 2018 and 134 in 2017.

Besides, some 67 workers died in the agriculture sector. Some 49 day labourers, 35 in the power sector, 27 in the fisheries, 15 in the steel sector, 15 in the waterways, 14 mechanics and 15 migrant workers died in 2020. Some 60 workers died in other sectors.

About deaths in the workplace, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal central committee general secretary and member of parliament Shirin Akhter said many workers die in the workplace every year. They are deprived of their due rights. Most of the workers work in the informal sector. The owners do not care about the workers.

Shirin Akhter said alongside a change in the mindset of the owners, the workers have to be more conscious.

Some 316 workers die from torture

BILS report says the workers are being tortured in the workplace regularly. Some 316 were being tortured to death last year. Some 229 workers were injured while 24 workers committed suicide.