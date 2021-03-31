Truck, auto-rickshaw head-on collision kills 4 in Chattogram

Four people were killed in a head-on collision between a sand-laden truck and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on Chattogram-Kaptai road in Raujan, Chattogram in the small hours of Wednesday.

The deceased are -- auto-rickshaw driver Kamrul Islam, 27, from Karnaphuli Paper Mill area in Rangunia, Sirajul Islam, 33, from Hatia, Noakhali, Morshed, 38 from Chandgaon Mohora, Chattogram and Idris, 55, from Mariamnagar, Rangunia.

The accident took place around 2:30am, police said.

The law enforcement recovered the bodies early Wednesday and sent those to Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.