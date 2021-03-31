Truck, auto-rickshaw head-on collision kills 4 in Chattogram

Four people were killed in a head-on collision between a sand-laden truck and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on Chattogram-Kaptai road in Raujan, Chattogram in the small hours of Wednesday.
The deceased are -- auto-rickshaw driver Kamrul Islam, 27, from Karnaphuli Paper Mill area in Rangunia, Sirajul Islam, 33, from Hatia, Noakhali, Morshed, 38 from Chandgaon Mohora, Chattogram and Idris, 55, from Mariamnagar, Rangunia.
The accident took place around 2:30am, police said.
The law enforcement recovered the bodies early Wednesday and sent those to Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.
Local people said following the accident, the truck overturned in the middle of the road while the auto-rickshaw skidded off the spot of the accident around 30 feet after it got hit. Vehicular movement on the road remained suspended for around two hours after the accident.
Later, the movement became normal when police and fire service men removed the truck and the auto-rickshaw.
Police said the truck driver and his assistant fled the scene.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Raujan-Rangunia circle assistant superintendent of police M Anwar Hossain Shamim said he suspected that the driver was dosing while driving. Loud music was being played in the truck’s sound amplifier. Police stopped the music.
A case will be filed in this connection, he added.