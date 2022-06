Two young men were killed while another was injured when a truck hit their bike in Phulbari upazila of Dinajpur in the early hours of Thursday, UNB reports.

The deceased were identified as Nahid Hasan Shabuj, 26, and Tazin Ahmed, 18, of the upazila.

The accident occurred around 1.30am when the three were returning home from the Phulbari rail crossing area, police said.