Two die as tractor overturns in Panchagarh

Officer-in-charge of Sadar Police Station Abu Aksar Ahmed said the tractor veered off the road and turned turtle after plunging into a roadside ditch. “The accident occurred after the driver lost control of the speeding tractor.”

The three passengers of the tractor, including the driver, were rushed to Sadar Hospital, where two of them were declared dead on arrival, the police officer said.

The bodies have been sent to the hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC said.