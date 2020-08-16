Two die of electrocution in Kishoreganj

Prothom Alo English Desk

A man and his nephew died after coming in contact with an electrical line at Mirzapur village in Kishoreganj's Pakundia upazila on Sunday afternoon, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Azizul Haque, 55, son of late Siraj Uddin and Rabbi, 13, son of Bazlul Haque.

Rabbi first came in contact with a live electric wire near a pond adjoining his house around 1:30pm, said Md Shyamal Miah, inspector (investigation) of Pakundia police station.

Azizul was electrocuted when he tried to rescue Rabbi.

Locals rescued the duo and took them to Pakundia upazila health complex where physicians declared them dead, said the OC.

