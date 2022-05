Two men were electrocuted to death in Natore on Monday, UNB reports.

The deceased were identified as Ratan Ali, 32, a resident of Hamlaikola village, and Milon Hossain, 28, of Khacchop Bazar area in Gurudaspur upazila.

Mizanur Rahman Suja, Biaghat Union Parishad chairman, confirmed the deaths of the two locals on Tuesday.