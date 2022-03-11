Two killed in bike accidents in Dhaka

Two persons, including a female student, were killed and two others injured in separate accidents in the city, police said on Friday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Samanta Alam Jyoti, a 19-year-old second-year mechanical engineering student of UCEP Institute of Science and Technology (UIST), and Kazi Aminul Haque, 35, son of Kazi Alimul Haque and a resident of Mohakhali.

The first accident occurred in the Mirpur area around 1:00am when Jyoti was returning home in the Diabari Bazar area from the UIST campus riding pillion on her friend Niloy's bike, her father Nurul Amin said.