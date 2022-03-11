Two killed in bike accidents in Dhaka

"Niloy lost control of his bike as a speeding truck zipped past. Both the riders fell off the bike and sustained serious head injuries," said Aminul Islam, a sub inspector at Darus Salam police station.
Locals rushed them to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital and they were later transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH). At DMCH, Jyoti died at around 1:45am, the officer said.
Niloy, a fourth-year student of UIST, is currently being treated at DMCH, while the body of Jyoti has been sent for an autopsy, said SI Aminul.
The second accident occurred around 2:00am when a man named Aminul riding his bike home crashed into a road island near Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons (BCPS) in the Mohakhali area at cruise speed, said Saiful Alam, a sub-inspector at Banani police station.
Aminul died on the spot while his neighbour Sumonriding pillion was admitted to DMCH in a critical condition, said the officer. "The body has been sent for an autopsy."