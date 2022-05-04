Two killed in Jhalakathi road accident

The accident occurred at around 12:00am near the Kather Ghor area of Nalchity upazila on the Barisal-Patuakhali highway.
Witnesses said Nirob and his two friends -- Limon and Sumon -- were travelling towards Barishal on a motorcycle when it collided with the three-wheeler. Nirob died on the spot.
Limon died of his injuries at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College and Hospital, while Sumon is undergoing treatment at the hospital, said Abul Kalam, ward master of the hospital.
Ataur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Nalchity police station, said local people took the injured to the hospital. “We are looking into the matter,” he added.