Accident

Two killed in Jhalakathi road accident

Prothom Alo English Desk

Two youths were killed and another injured when their bike collided with a battery-run three-wheeler on Barisal-Patuakhali highway in Jhalakathi district early Wednesday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Nirob, 25, and Limon, 20. Both were residents of ward no. 29 of Barishal City Corporation.

The accident occurred at around 12:00am near the Kather Ghor area of Nalchity upazila on the Barisal-Patuakhali highway.

Witnesses said Nirob and his two friends -- Limon and Sumon -- were travelling towards Barishal on a motorcycle when it collided with the three-wheeler. Nirob died on the spot.

Limon died of his injuries at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College and Hospital, while Sumon is undergoing treatment at the hospital, said Abul Kalam, ward master of the hospital.

Ataur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Nalchity police station, said local people took the injured to the hospital. “We are looking into the matter,” he added.

