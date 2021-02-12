Two killed in Rangpur road accident

Two persons were killed in a head-on collision between a running motorcycle and a bicycle at Khalashpeer point on the Pirganj-Nababganj road in Pirganj upazila in Rangpur on Friday afternoon, reports BSS.
“The accident occurred when the motorcycle hit the bicycle at Khalashpeer Hat point at 4:45pm. Both the motorcyclist and bicyclist were killed on the spot,” officer-in-charge (OC) of Pirganj police station Saresh Chandra said this evening.
The deceased were identified as motorcyclist fire service personnel Asadul Haque, 25, of village Thakurdas Laksmipur and bicyclist Tofazzal Hossain, 65, of village Banspukuria in Pirganj upazila.
The dead bodies were handed over to relatives of the respective victims after completing the necessary legal process.
“None filed a case in this connection with Pirganj police station,” the OC confirmed at 7:20 pm.