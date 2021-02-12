Two killed in Rangpur road accident

Two persons were killed in a head-on collision between a running motorcycle and a bicycle at Khalashpeer point on the Pirganj-Nababganj road in Pirganj upazila in Rangpur on Friday afternoon, reports BSS.

“The accident occurred when the motorcycle hit the bicycle at Khalashpeer Hat point at 4:45pm. Both the motorcyclist and bicyclist were killed on the spot,” officer-in-charge (OC) of Pirganj police station Saresh Chandra said this evening.