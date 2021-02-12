Two killed in Rangpur road accident

Prothom Alo English Desk
Rangpur
Road accident
Road accidentProthom Alo illustration

Two persons were killed in a head-on collision between a running motorcycle and a bicycle at Khalashpeer point on the Pirganj-Nababganj road in Pirganj upazila in Rangpur on Friday afternoon, reports BSS.

“The accident occurred when the motorcycle hit the bicycle at Khalashpeer Hat point at 4:45pm. Both the motorcyclist and bicyclist were killed on the spot,” officer-in-charge (OC) of Pirganj police station Saresh Chandra said this evening.

Advertisement

The deceased were identified as motorcyclist fire service personnel Asadul Haque, 25, of village Thakurdas Laksmipur and bicyclist Tofazzal Hossain, 65, of village Banspukuria in Pirganj upazila.

The dead bodies were handed over to relatives of the respective victims after completing the necessary legal process.

“None filed a case in this connection with Pirganj police station,” the OC confirmed at 7:20 pm.

More News

Gazipur factory fire contained, one dead

Fire

Two secondary students drown in Padma

Two secondary students drown in Padma

3 killed in Cox’s Bazar road accident

3 killed in Cox’s Bazar road accident

Nine killed as truck hits bus in Jhenaidah

Nine killed as truck hits bus in Jhenaidah