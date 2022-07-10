Two killed in separate road crashes in Chuadanga

Legal action will be taken in this regard, added the SI.
In another incident, a motorcyclist was killed and his pillion rider suffered injuries after their motorcycle hit a roadside tree at Sarabaria New village in Damurhuda upazila.
Deceased Enamul Haque, 32, was from Sarabaria village of Damurhuda upazila.
AHM Lutful Kabir, officer-in-charge (OC) of Darshana police station said, the driver of the motorcycle hit a roadside tree after losing control of his bike around 1.00pm, leaving its driver critically injured.
Later, the injured was rushed to Chuadanga Sadar Hospital where on duty doctors declared him dead on arrival, the OC added.
The bodies have been kept in the hospital.
Road accidents are common in Bangladesh. At least 2,329 people, including 291 women and 381 children, were killed and 4,361 others injured in 2,159 road accidents across the country in the first half of the current year, says a new report by the Road Safety Foundation.