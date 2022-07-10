Two killed in separate road crashes in Chuadanga

Two persons were killed in two separate road accidents in Chuadanga's Sadar and Damurhuda upazila on Sunday, reports UNB.

In the Sadar upazila of the district, an elderly man was killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle near Zafarpur BGB camp on Sunday morning.

The deceased were identified as Faraz Ali, 70, son of late Khoka Ali of Jafarpur village of the upazila.

The accident occurred around 11.00am when an identified vehicle hit Faraz Ali, leaving him injured, said Sanjay Chakraborty, sub-inspector (SI) of Chuadanga Sadar police station.

Locals rushed him to Chuadanga Sadar Hospital where doctors declared him dead.