Two sisters found hanging on house terrace in Sylhet

Prothom Alo English Desk
Two sisters were found hanging from an iron rod on the terrace of their house in the Majumdari area of Sylhet city on Tuesday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Rani Jamidar (33) and Fatema Begum (27), daughters of Kalim Ullah. Police suspect they committed suicide over a family feud.

BM Ashrafullah, additional deputy commissioner (media) of Sylhet metropolitan police, said that after Kalim's death, his wife and three daughters lived in the house and refrained from interacting with the neighbours.

The couple's other daughter relocated to the UK after her marriage. Around 6:00 am, neighbours found the bodies of the two sisters hanging from the iron rod on the terrace of the house and informed the cops.

A team from the local police station rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to the local hospital morgue for post-mortem. "A probe has been ordered into the deaths," the officer said.

