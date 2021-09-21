Two sisters found hanging on house terrace in Sylhet

BM Ashrafullah, additional deputy commissioner (media) of Sylhet metropolitan police, said that after Kalim's death, his wife and three daughters lived in the house and refrained from interacting with the neighbours.
The couple's other daughter relocated to the UK after her marriage. Around 6:00 am, neighbours found the bodies of the two sisters hanging from the iron rod on the terrace of the house and informed the cops.
A team from the local police station rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to the local hospital morgue for post-mortem. "A probe has been ordered into the deaths," the officer said.