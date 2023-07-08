Road accidents claim 299 lives during Eid journey

As many as 299 lives were lost and 544 people were injured in 277 road accidents across the country in 15 days during Eid-ul-Azha travels, according to a report of Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity, a passenger welfare platform, reports UNB.

During this period 25 people were killed in 25 railway accidents and 16 people in 10 waterways accidents across the country, it said.

The report was published on Saturday after analysing accident reports published in the country's national and regional dailies and online media from 22 June to 6 July.

