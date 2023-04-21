Four dead as bus hits auto-rickshaw in Gaibandha

Four people were killed after a bus hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on Dhaka-Rangpur highway in Taltala area of Gabindaganj upazila in Gaibandha on Friday.
Two of the deceased were identified as Rohan Mia, 20, and Idris Ali, 24, from Srikala village of Palashbari upazila.
Police said a Rangpur-bound bus coming from Dhaka collided head on with a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Taltala area at 4:00pm, killing the four passengers of the auto-rickshaw on the spot.
Locals seized the bus following the accident.
Gobindaganj police station officer-in-charge Izar Uddin said police were trying to identify the deceased.