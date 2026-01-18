6 killed, 10 injured in head-on bus-auto rickshaw collision in Madaripur

Six people have been killed in a head-on collision between a passenger bus and a battery-operated auto rickshaw in Madaripur.

The bus lost control and fell into a ditch beside the highway, seriously injuring ten other passengers.

The accident occurred today, Sunday, in the Millgate area on the Dhaka-Barishal highway.

Three of the deceased have been identified so far. They are Pannu Munsi, 50, son of Nesar Uddin Munsi from Shokuni area of Madaripur town; Ruman, 25, son of Shah Alam from Ghatokchar area of Kendua union in Sadar upazila; and Sagor, 26, son of Jashim Bepari from Kuniya Dakshin Para area.