6 killed, 10 injured in head-on bus-auto rickshaw collision in Madaripur
Six people have been killed in a head-on collision between a passenger bus and a battery-operated auto rickshaw in Madaripur.
The bus lost control and fell into a ditch beside the highway, seriously injuring ten other passengers.
The accident occurred today, Sunday, in the Millgate area on the Dhaka-Barishal highway.
Three of the deceased have been identified so far. They are Pannu Munsi, 50, son of Nesar Uddin Munsi from Shokuni area of Madaripur town; Ruman, 25, son of Shah Alam from Ghatokchar area of Kendua union in Sadar upazila; and Sagor, 26, son of Jashim Bepari from Kuniya Dakshin Para area.
According to highway police and local sources, the passenger bus was heading from the new Madaripur bus stand towards Dhaka.
At Millgate on the Dhaka-Barishal highway, it collided head-on with a passenger auto rickshaw. The auto rickshaw was crushed, and the bus lost control and fell into a ditch beside the highway. Three people died on the spot, while three more succumbed after being taken to hospital.
At least ten passengers were injured in the accident. They have been taken to Madaripur 250-bed district hospital. Following the incident, the highway police and fire service launched a joint rescue operation.
Mamun Al Rashid, officer-in-charge of Mastafapur Highway police station, said six people, including three passengers in the auto rickshaw, were killed at the scene. Several others were seriously injured. Police launched a rescue operation upon receiving the news, and the bodies of the deceased have been sent to the hospital morgue for post-mortem.