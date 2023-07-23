Gas explosion in Narayanganj's Fatullah leaves three injured

Neighbours said they heard a loud bang from the house owned by Khalil Munshi, in Bashmuli area around 12 am. The men living in the house were found with burnt injuries while the tin roof of the house was blown off.

The injured were rushed off to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka and are now undergoing treatment there, said Md Bachhu Mia, inspector at Dhaka Medical College Hospital police outpost.