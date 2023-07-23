Gas explosion in Narayanganj's Fatullah leaves three injured

Three people sustained severe burn injuries in a gas explosion at a house in Fatullah upazila of Narayanganj early today, Sunday.
The injured are: Alam, 35; Ramjan, 22; and Rifat, 22. All three of them are house painters by profession and come from Cumilla district, reports UNB.
Neighbours said they heard a loud bang from the house owned by Khalil Munshi, in Bashmuli area around 12 am. The men living in the house were found with burnt injuries while the tin roof of the house was blown off.
The injured were rushed off to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka and are now undergoing treatment there, said Md Bachhu Mia, inspector at Dhaka Medical College Hospital police outpost.
Quoting the person who brought those three injured men to the hospital, the inspector said the explosion could have been caused from a gas cylinder leak in the house.
Tariqul Islam, a resident surgeon at the burn institute, said that Alam sustained 72 per cent burn injuries, Ramjan 58 per cent, and Rifat 28 per cent burn injuries, and they are in critical condition.
Nure Azam Khan, officer-in-charge of Fatullah Model Police Station, said that a team had been sent to the explosion site and action will be taken following investigation.