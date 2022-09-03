Zebra crossing, speed breaker on road after CU teacher’s death in accident

Chittagong university teacher Aftab Hossain, who was killed in a road accident, has been buried. A zebra crossing has been created on the road to avoid accidents. A speed breaker is also being built.

His janaza was held at the university central mosque at around 2.00pm on Saturday. Later at 2.30pm he was laid at the university graveyard.

Aftab Hossain, an associate professor at the zoology department of the university died in a road crash at the university’s gate no. 1 area at around 12.30am early Saturday. Police has arrested the microbus driver Masud Parvej.