Zebra crossing, speed breaker on road after CU teacher’s death in accident

Many including the teachers, students, officers and employees of the university took part in the janaza of Aftab Hossain.
After the death of the teacher, the work of a zebra crossing at the university gate no. 1 area has been finished. Moreover, preparations are on to complete the construction of a speed breaker within Saturday, said Shahidul Islam, executive officer of Hathazari upazila parishad.
This is not the first death in road crash at Chittagong University’s gate no. 1 area. A total of five persons died in four separate accidents there in the last three years.
Two construction workers died being hit by a bus on 20 October last year. Teachers and students of the university have been demanding for a foot over bridge and a zebra crossing there since then.
University proctor Robiul Hasan Bhuiyan told Prothom Alo, application for a foot over bridge had already been submitted to the roads and highways department. They lately have informed of finalising the budget for the foot over bridge. The foot over bridge will be built as quickly as possible.
The accident occurred when a Hathazari-bound microbus hit Aftab’s bike, leaving him seriously injured. Local people rescued and took Aftab to Chattogram Medical College and Hospital, where physicians pronounced him dead.
After completing his honours and masters in zoology from Chittagong University, Aftab joined the department as a teacher in 2011. He married Ismat Ara, a teacher at the same department, in 2010. They have a son of eight named Mehrab Hossain.